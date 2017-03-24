PaganSquare

PaganSquare


PaganSquare is a community blog space where Pagans can discuss topics relevant to the life and spiritual practice of all Pagans.

Posted by on in Culture Blogs
Discernment: The Desire of Our Hearts

One of the most important piece of my work as I accompany people on their spiritual journeys is companioning travelers, seekers, and retreatants through discernment. 

What Do I Mean by Discernment?

Discernment may mean many things. One is simply that quality of being a "discerning" person. That is to say, being wise, knowing how to sift through the chaff of life to find the life-giving grain, and able to make good choices where there seem to be only a multitude of bad choices or only various good ones.

...
Posted by on in Pagan News Beagle
Pagan News Beagle: Earthy Thursday, March 23 2017

Pluto's features acquire a number of eerie and otherworldly names. A look at a science essay written by Winston Churchill. And what the discovery of a star system with 7 Earth-sized planets means for astronomy. It's Earthy Thursday, our segment about science and Earth-related news. All this and more for the Pagan News Beagle!

Posted by on in Culture Blogs

b2ap3_thumbnail_gaian-7-fire.jpg

“I’d hammer out danger
I’d hammer out a warning
I’d hammer out love between my brothers and my sisters
All over this land”
from If I Had a Hammer 

...
Posted by on in SageWoman Blogs
Blessed Light and Sacred Dark

Suddenly this week I am being kissed awake by the Sun again.  It is delightful rising up through consciousness to that warm touch and laying there in bright bliss for a time before leaving that intense caress.  By the time I get downstairs the Sun is now high enough through the East facing window to be a presence where I write, continuing to warm my thoughts and illuminate my relationship with words, a kind of ménage á trois: the Sun, the words, and me.  

 

...
Posted by on in SageWoman Blogs
Resting in Gaia

Spring beckons us to awaken from the sleep of Winter and bring the newness of our being into the cycle of season and growth. The Great Mother pushes us up from Her life giving sanctuary and we stretch and yawn, expand and reach towards a light that sustains the potential of what we may become. And as we reach above, the roots that nourish and anchor reach deeper into Gaia's form...

Settle deep into
The rich fertile
Soil of my womb.

Settle deeper into the
Strands of quickened seed and
Light that promise growth.

Settle deeper still into
The heated core of intention
And draw from that source
Of life all that I give
Freely to you..

.....My most beloved child..... 

...
Posted by on in Culture Blogs
AYE-AYE: Self-Determination and Magic

Consider how strong Aye-aye's connection is to magic, I am surprised that more Pagans do not know about this amazing mammal.

One of the most bizarre mammals, Aye-aye of Madagascar can frighten people by pointing her spectral middle finger at them. With her large pointed ears, blood red eyes and large bushy tail, She is a figure from a nightmare. Aye-aye looks so supernatural that people on Madagascar believe Her to be capable of great magic.

...
Posted by on in Culture Blogs
Follow the Moon

I'm usually no partisan of bumper-sticker theology.

Between the smug (“My Goddess gave birth to your god”), the derivative (“I work for a Norse electrician”), and the just plain delusional (“Nobody ever started a war in the name of Wicca”), I mostly don't see the point.

Until I saw this one. It's poetic. It's evocative.

Profound, even.

A row of nine Moons, waning, full, and waxing. Beneath them:

Follow the Moon.

